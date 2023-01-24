Carol Bushberg Real Estate is proud to announce the installation of Realtor KiRa Fritzky-Randolph as the 2023 Secretary/Treasurer of the Ithaca Board of Realtors BOD. KiRa brings a fresh perspective and technological savvy to the role, along with years of real estate sales experience. KiRa is now part of the leadership team of the Ithaca Board of Realtors, serving its membership of over 250 local and regional real estate professionals.
Melynda Johnson-Wissar, Licensed Salesperson at Carol Bushberg Real Estate, was also honored at the IBR annual gathering. Melynda was awarded the IBR Jane Schafrik Housing Opportunities Award. This prestigious award is given to a member of the Ithaca Board of Realtors who has made significant contributions to the advancement of housing opportunities in the Ithaca area. Melynda has been a successful and creative advocate for buyers in search of affordably-priced homes, despite the challenges of a white-hot real estate market.
The Ithaca Board of Realtors is committed to promoting the highest standards of professionalism in the real estate industry and serving the needs of the Ithaca community. We are confident that KiRa and Melynda will continue to uphold these values and make valuable contributions to the Board in the coming year.
